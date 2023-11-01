Cops assure professionalism in defamation probe against Ratu Naga

com/category/bahasa/tempatan/2023/11/01/polis-profesional-siasat-kes-fitnah-dr-wan-azizah/

FMTODAY: Cops assure professionalism in defamation probe against Ratu NagaCID chief Shuhaily Zain underscores their adherence to proper procedures in the high-profile investigation.

MALAYMAIL: Cops: 'Ratu Naga' being uncooperative by refusing access to computer, not for staying mum during questioningKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The police have explained today that social media influencer Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, also known as Ratu Naga, had refused to give investigators access to...

Police quiz social media content provider 'Ratu Naga' over alleged defamation of Wan AzizahKuala Lumpur: Social media content provider Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah or also known as "Ratu Naga" arrived at Bukit Aman to give her statement regarding an Instagram and TikTok post that was deemed to have defamed the Prime Minister's wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

FMTODAY: PN's Ratu Naga refuses to cooperate with police, says IGPInspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says the social media content provider refused to answer 33 questions posed to her.

'Ratu Naga' did not cooperate with police, says IGP

Ratu Naga's defamation case referred to AG, say police

