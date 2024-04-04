Controversial 'Winnie the Pooh' Sequel to be Released in Malaysia

The sequel of the controversial film 'Winnie the Pooh' is set to be released in Malaysia on April 10, ahead of Singapore and Thailand. The film has faced political controversies and was abruptly cancelled in Hong Kong. However, it has secured distribution in Malaysia through Mega Films Distribution. The movie features Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger as they venture out of the woods.

The extent of censorship by the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia is eagerly anticipated due to the film's classification as a bloody slasher

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winnie-the-Pooh slasher flick wins worst picture at Razzies(Reuters) - Nvidia, whose chips power artificial intelligence, has been sued by three authors who said it used their copyrighted books without permission to train its NeMo AI platform.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

McDonald's Malaysia Drops Its RM6 Million Defamation Suit Against BDS MalaysiaThe company said it firmly condemns all forms of violence.

Source: saysdotcom - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

McDonald’s Malaysia Withdraws RM6 Million Lawsuit, BDS Malaysia Says “Not Surprised”Azmir Jaafar expressed hope that today's decision will allow all parties to move forward and focus on finding a resolution that upholds justice.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

McDonald’s Malaysia withdraws defamation suit against BDS MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR: McDonald’s Malaysia has withdrawn its RM6 million defamation suit against BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Malaysia, as announced by...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

McDonald’s Malaysia Tarik Semula Saman RM6 Juta Terhadap BDS MalaysiaPada December 2023, syarikat Gerbang Alaf Restaurant Sdn Bhd yang memegang lesen McDonald’s di Malaysia telah meminta BDS Malaysia untuk membuat permohonan maaf atas kenyataan berunsur fitnah dan ganti rugi…

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

'We're Famous Now': BDS Malaysia Thanks McDonald's Malaysia For Suing ThemThe BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Malaysia movement exists to provide information on which brands have contributed to human rights violations. One of

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »