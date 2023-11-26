Contract Teachers: Ensuring Quality Education

Contract teachers can help address the shortage of educators, but it is important to ensure the quality of teaching and learning is not compromised. Proper training should be provided to contract teachers before they enter schools. Hiring teachers without considering their qualifications and commitment to the profession may lead to bigger problems.





Education Ministry planning to appoint teachers on contract basis

Education Ministry committed to ensuring 11 years of mandatory schooling for students

Reconsider 'Palestine Solidarity Week' activities, DAP tells Education Ministry after schoolkids, teachers shown carrying replica gunsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The DAP today expressed disapproval towards the use of replica weapons by students and teachers as part of a school activity that was aimed to create...

MOE plans to appoint contract teachers: PkharuddinALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is planning to appoint teachers on a contract basis to fill up vacancies for the post, said Education dire...

Education Ministry to increase number of counselling teachers if school bullying cases persist, Parliament toldKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― The Ministry of Education (MoE) plans to increase the number of guidance and counselling teachers if cases of bullying at schools continue to persist and...

Petronas Education Sponsorship Opens Tertiary Education Doors For 116 SabahansKota Kinabalu: PETRONAS' education sponsorship under its Powering Knowledge programme has opened doors for deserving Sabahans to pursue higher study in disciplines related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and other fields.

