Context dictates gravity of US démarche to Malaysia, foreign minister tells Parliament

“As we know, (the démarches) were not sent in a vacuum, it’s not out of a sudden they sent it, there must be a cause and effect and reasons to why it was sent, that’s first. Zambry was responding to several MPs who asked for the government’s explanation on the seriousness of the three démarches sent to Malaysia.

“For instance, in the context of the démarche, we were asked to state our stand and state our sympathy, we said no. Because Malaysia’s position — Malaysia’s principle is very clear, in terms of the Palestinian struggle — it’s not something new, since back in the day, and we need to affirm this when we interact with them (US government),” Zambry said.

News portal Astro Awani quoted Nazri saying that the State Department had even requested for Malaysia to issue a statement sympathetic to Israel, which he said was impossible for Malaysia. His office also confirmed with the press that Putrajaya had received a démarche notice from the United States on the Palestine-Israel conflict on October 13, while the US Deputy Chief of Mission to Malaysia, Chargé d’Affaires Manu Bhalla, had called on a deputy secretary-general of Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

