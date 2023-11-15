Contemporary Artist Annabell Ng Explores Nature's Resilience in Solo Exhibition

There's something about contemporary artist Annabell Ng’s artwork that exudes a delicate fragility, yet when you step forward to view it up-close, you’ll see that it’s far more resilient than it looks – like a dandelion growing through cracked concrete. Ng’s debut exhibition at Wei-Ling Gallery, titled 'Inland', showcases a series of experimental artworks that capture the essence of nature, prompting us to contemplate our close, yet complex relationship with the environment.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb': A Dark Comedy About a Director's ObsessionSouth Korean director Kim Jee-woon's latest film 'Cobweb' is a satirical take on Korean movies of the 1970s. It follows a movie director's obsession with making a masterpiece and explores the lengths one would go to fulfill a dream while dealing with inner demons. Starring Song Kang-ho, the film is an intricate and deeply personal dark comedy.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

FMTODAY: Boys Don’t Fry: Addressing Gender Stereotypes and Peranakan CultureKimberly Lee's second picture book, 'Boys Don’t Fry', explores gender stereotypes through the story of Jin, a boy of Peranakan heritage who loves cooking. Despite the traditional gender roles, Jin's wish to help his family cook for Chinese New Year is fulfilled with the intervention of his perceptive grandmother.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

DNEWSASİA: The Importance of Attitudes and Ethics in the Tech IndustryWoon Tai Hai highlights the role of attitudes & ethics alongside technical skills for tech success. His article explores intangible qualities shaping tech professionals' collaboration, problem-solving & impacts on the industry & community PIKOMICT

Source: DNewsAsia | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy: Understanding the Pain and ImpactOne in four people with diabetes will develop diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a complication that causes severe pain in the feet, legs, and hands. This article explores the impact of neuropathic pain on patients' daily lives and the challenges in diagnosing and treating this condition.

Source: staronline | Read more »

HYPEMY: Sit Yeng Yi's Q&A Event Doesn't Go as PlannedSit Yeng Yi, a former artist of Asia Momentum Media, held a Q&A event to celebrate her MV reaching 2 million views. However, the event didn't go as planned due to unexpected questions.

Source: HypeMY | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Contemporary Artist Annabell Ng Explores Nature's Resilience in Solo Exhibition Annabell Ng 's solo exhibition 'Inland' at Wei-Ling Gallery showcases experimental artworks that capture the essence of nature and prompt contemplation of our relationship with the environment.

Source: staronline | Read more »