Construction of halal poultry abattoir in Kuala Lumpur raises concerns

INACTIVITY at a construction site next to Pasar Harian Selayang Kuala Lumpur, where a half-built integrated halal poultry abattoir sat languishing for over a year, has led the public to believe that the project has been abandoned. The abattoir was first mooted in 2015 to centralise poultry slaughtering processes and provide a more systematic, hygienic and halal-certified solution to especially supply dressed chicken for traders operating at Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL)-owned markets.
Currently, there is hoarding surrounding the site, on which is an unfinished multi-storey structure, with no visible construction activities. Sahih Group Sdn Bhd executive director Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman, however, rebutted claims that the project had been shelve
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 25. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 25. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 25. / 22,5 Read more »
Get Ready For Asia's Fittest Party: The Music Run by CIMB, Kuala Lumpur 2024!Where else can you go for a 5km run with your friends and then party your heart out immediately after? It's no wonder that Asia's fittest party is such a lit
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 18. / 23,4375 Read more »