Construction of halal poultry abattoir in Kuala Lumpur raises concerns

The inactivity at a construction site in Kuala Lumpur has led to concerns that the project of an integrated halal poultry abattoir has been abandoned. The abattoir was planned to centralize poultry slaughtering processes and provide a more systematic, hygienic, and halal-certified solution for supplying dressed chicken to traders. The site currently remains unfinished with no visible construction activities.

INACTIVITY at a construction site next to Pasar Harian Selayang Kuala Lumpur, where a half-built integrated halal poultry abattoir sat languishing for over a year, has led the public to believe that the project has been abandoned. The abattoir was first mooted in 2015 to centralise poultry slaughtering processes and provide a more systematic, hygienic and halal-certified solution to especially supply dressed chicken for traders operating at Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL)-owned markets.

Currently, there is hoarding surrounding the site, on which is an unfinished multi-storey structure, with no visible construction activities. Sahih Group Sdn Bhd executive director Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman, however, rebutted claims that the project had been shelve

