Constitutional amendments on citizenship to be tabled in Parliament soon, says Saifuddin

"With amendments to Article 14(1) (b), the citizenship of a child born overseas will be determined by the father or mother or both," said Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail when wrapping up his ministerial replies on Budget 2024 in Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday (Nov 1).

He informed the House that proposed amendments were presented to the Rulers during the 262nd Rulers Conference last week for consent as it involves the question of citizenship. "With this done, the proposed amendments will be tabled to the Cabinet before the Attorney General completes the draft to be brought to Parliament," he said.

Saifuddin noted that a two-thirds majority is needed in Dewan Rakyat to approve constitutional amendments. "If tabled, we need 148 votes to approve the amendments," he said, calling on all sides to support efforts to resolve the long-standing issue.

In September 2021, Mahisha Sulaiha Abdul Majeed, including six Malaysian mothers and the advocacy group Family Frontiers, succeeded in their lawsuit in the High Court to allow their overseas born children to be registered as Malaysian citizens.The women and Family Frontiers were granted leave to appeal the case to the Federal Court, which is still pending.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said he was aware of the pushback from certain groups over the proposed amendments, claiming it would result in the creation of more stateless children.The proposed amendments are expected to be tabled for its first reading at this Dewan Rakyat meeting.Dr Wee thanks Home Minister for meeting in Parliament

