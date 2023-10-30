Consider pursuing religious status case in civil court, court tell family, MAIS

: The Court of Appeal has suggested to a Hindu family and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) to explore the possibility of pursuing the matter of determining the religion of former teacher B. Raguram at the time of his death in the civil courts.

“Isn’t it more suitable the whole thing goes for full trial,” he said, adding that either MAIS or the deceased’s family can file the suit and deponents can be cross-examined. “I think I need to make it very clear in case it’s lingering on anyone’s minds, this panel has not made up its mind on anything. We are just encouraging parties to move forward. So don’t read anything into whatever we said. All options are on the table and we are open to being persuaded whichever way,” Justice Nantha Balan said.

Justice Nantha Balan then fixed tomorrow for case management to fixed another date to either continue the hearing of the appeal or to record whichever way parties have decided to resolve the matter. He said MAIS should have filed a suit in the civil courts instead and named Raguram’s family as parties to the case, adding that Raguram’s family should be part of any court cases to decide on his religious status as Raguram’s widow’s inheritance rights were directly affected. headtopics.com

Rajeswary and her two children are appealing against the High Court decision on Nov 10 last year in dismissing their judicial review. Rajeswary and her children filed the judicial review in Sept 2020, naming MAIS, the Syariah High Court and the Selangor government as respondents. They sought for a declaration that Raguram professed the Hindu religion when he died and the Syariah Court had no jurisdiction to determine his religious status.

