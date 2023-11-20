Confidence in Childhood Vaccinations Declines, Says Unicef

According to Unicef, confidence in childhood vaccinations has fallen. The State of the World’s Children 2023 report reveals a significant drop in the perception of the importance of vaccines for children in 52 out of 55 countries studied. South Korea experienced the largest decline, highlighting the severity of the issue. Although vaccination rates have not yet been affected, a decline in vaccine confidence could lead to outbreaks or hinder epidemic response.





