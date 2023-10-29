Conducive media environment vital: Deputy minister

: A sustainable and unrestricted media environment is critical to enhance Malaysia’s reputation as an investment hub, said Communications and Digital Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching.

The conference was held with support from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at its Centre of Excellence. “Malaysia’s media ecosystem will play a critical role in efforts to elevate the country’s economy to the list of the top 30 in the world in less than 10 years.”

“When reporting, we must not only consider public interest but also be mindful of the potential harm that can be caused by emotionally charged sentiments. NPC president Datuk Ahirudin Attan said this is the first time NPC has collaborated with the ministry. headtopics.com

He said NPC also strives for Malaysia to be in the top 30 countries with the most free medium, or free press. “It is important for us to work together to enhance our competitive advantage and bridge the strategic gaps that impede our sustainable development.”

