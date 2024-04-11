Concerns over decline of Menu Rahmah initiative in Malaysia

The federal government should ensure its Menu Rahmah initiative could continue helping Malaysia ns afford simple nutritious meals, said proponents who expressed concern over the apparent decline of the programme. Once ubiquitous — with participants ranging from roadside stalls to multinational chains — informal surveys byhave found the campaign to have waned significantly since its launch by the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, the previous domestic trade and cost of living minister.
Salahuddin came up with the plan to give Malaysians, particularly low- and middle-income earners, access to affordable meals, targeting at the time for participating food outlets to sell items under the Menu Rahmah for RM5 each. Despite early doubt, the programme eventually grew into a success, gaining popularity with wide segments of Malaysians. Picture of a stall selling Menu Rahmah meals at Mydin USJ on March 5, 2024. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaIt falls under the larger Payung Rahmah programme of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN). Hazim Iskandar, an executive working in Kuala Lumpur, lauded the programme and said it had helped him save up to 50 per cent from his usual meals. He said this had been a blessing just as he and his wife welcomed their first child, which had significantly raised their monthly commitments."I live in Ampang and it is hard to find (Menu Rahmah) no
Menu Rahmah Malaysia Initiative Affordable Meals Decline Government
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »