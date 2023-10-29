Competitive, versatile grads source of pride for UTP - VC Prof Mohamed Ibrahim

: While Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has achieved numerous accolades that reflect the university’s pride, true success for a university extends beyond rankings or ratings.

One of the very important aspects is students’ involvement in co-curricular activities, clubs and associations on campus, which helps them develop interpersonal skills to complement their technical education.

“UTP values community service activities because not only do they help students recognise their duties to the local community but also nurture kindness, social welfare, and awareness, which are essential in our globalised society,“ he said in his speech at UTP’s 23rd Convocation ceremony held at the Chancellor Hall today. headtopics.com

In the Subjects Rankings 2024, UTP excelled by securing the top spot in Physical Sciences and claimed second position in the country for engineering. According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking, UTP rose to 307th position globally, marking a significant improvement from its previous rank of 361st.

“With these achievements, UTP has maintained its position as the country’s number one university for four consecutive years in both of these subjects,“ he said.

