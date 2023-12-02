Comparison of Maintenance Costs for Proton S70 and X50

With prices ranging from RM73,800 to RM94,800 on-the-road without insurance, the S70 is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine. It is rated at 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This article compares the maintenance costs of the S70, X50, and other sedans in the market.





Proton Introduces New Sedan Model Proton S70Proton is set to introduce a new sedan model called Proton S70, which is a C-segment sedan that replaces the previous model. Despite criticism of Proton for simply changing logos on Geely-based models, the company has actually put in 260,000 hours of research and development, design, and engineering in Malaysia to produce the Proton S70. It features 453 re-engineered components, including 283 components produced by local vendors and 24 components produced in-house. So, what are the differences between the Malaysian-built Proton S70 and its Chinese twin, the Geely Emgrand?

Proton S70 production begins, to compete with Honda City and Toyota ViosProduction of the S70 has commenced following the discontinuation of the the Exora MPV after 14 years of being in production, and the S70 will be marketed as a C-segment model that will bring increased competition within the segment. The S70 is expected to start from under the RM85,000 mark when its pricing is announced, undercutting its key B-segment sedan rivals in doing so

Proton S70: A New Competitor for Honda Civic and Toyota CorollaThe Proton S70, the latest sedan from Malaysian carmaker Proton, is set to compete with the likes of Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. While it may not be as well-equipped or powerful as its competitors, it is expected to be priced considerably lower.

2024 Proton S70 Officially LaunchedThe 2024 Proton S70 is now officially launched, earlier than the expected December date. The Proton S70 comes in four variants, and they are the Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X (Standard variant name dropped).

Proton S70 Receives 1,200 Bookings Since LaunchThe Proton S70, the national carmaker's latest sedan model, has received 1,200 bookings since its launch. Demand is expected to reach 5,000 bookings by the end of the year, with a spread of 40% for the Premium variant, 40% for the Flagship variant, and 20% for the Flagship X variant. The S70 is based on the Geely Emgrand and features a 1.5L three-cylinder engine with 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque.

Proton to Launch New Sedan, the S70, in 2021Proton is set to launch a new sedan, the S70, in 2021. The car will be a C-segment competitor, taking on the likes of the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. It is expected to be priced between RM80,000 to RM100,000 and will come in four variants. The S70 will be larger in size compared to its competitors, with dimensions similar to the Geely Emgrand.

