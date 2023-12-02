Companies Seek Talent with Expertise in AI and Sustainability

24% currently use AI models to replace routine or administrative tasks.While the demand for top talent will remain strong across all industries in 2024, the increased use of digital and generative AI in companies, along with a growing focus on sustainability and ESG, will lead companies to aggressively seek talent with expertise to support these functions.

As a significant number of surveyed employees consider changing jobs within the next 12 months, companies offering benefits like bonus packages, flexible work arrangements, and health-related support are more likely to attract talent. There are gaps in perceptions between employers and employees regarding salary, benefits, work-life balance initiatives such as flexible work arrangements, and the concept of a four-day work week. Therefore, to retain talent, companies may find counter-offers effective, with close to one in two employees willing to consider them, especially if salaries are reviewed and career progression opportunities are presente





DNewsAsia » / 🏆 23. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zahid: Malaysia, China ready to share expertise to tackle global terrorismPUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and China are ready to share expertise and experience in tackling global terrorism, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Za...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

DPM Zahid: Malaysia, China ready to share expertise to tackle global terrorismPUTRAJAYA, Nov 3 — Malaysia and China are ready to share expertise and experience in tackling global terrorism, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. He said...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysia, China to share expertise on tackling terrorismDeputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says an agreement was reached after a meeting with China’s public security minister Wang Xiaohong.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Malaysia, China ready to share anti-terrorism expertise, says DPMMelvin Ong faced death with equanimity, taking care to leave voice logs and blog posts for the soon-to-be bereaved, his brother said.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Working with the Netherlands best move for flood risk managementKUALA LUMPUR: The government’s efforts to seek flood mitigation expertise from the Netherlands is the best move to reduce the billions of ringgit in c...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Build sustainable esports ecosystem to prevent talent loss, govt toldNureddy Nursal, also known as ‘Daddy Hood’, says Malaysia lacks the infrastructure to host prestigious esports tournaments regularly.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »