Communications and Digital Ministry to discuss regulatory aspects of TikTok Shop

The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will hold discussions with relevant ministries and agencies regarding regulatory aspects of TikTok Shop, said minister Fahmi Fadzil. He said that after a meeting between Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching and TikTok representatives last Thursday, the ministry had received basic information about the platform’s demographics and the goods sold on it. “I have asked for follow-up discussions because we need detailed information

. After this, we will discuss with other ministries and agencies because KKD and MCMC’s (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) jurisdiction is mainly regulating network usag

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLİNE: Communications Ministry to discuss TikTok Shop regulations, says FahmiGENTING HIGHLANDS: Over RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips have been stolen from a casino here.

Source: staronline | Read more »

FMTODAY: Fahmi applies to nullify ex-Finas CEO’s suitThe communications and digital minister says the suit is an abuse of court process.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

FMTODAY: Former PKR MP Natrah Ismail diesHer death was confirmed by communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil in a social media post.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Fahmi: KKD to discuss with relevant ministries, agencies on TikTok shop regulationsKUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will hold discussions with relevant ministries and agencies regarding regulatory aspects o...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Israeli raids kill seven Palestinians in West Bank, says ministryJENIN, Nov 3 — Israeli forces today killed seven Palestinians in raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence surges in the occupied territory...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Ministry finding: UPSR hinders pupils from being active in non-academic fieldsPUTRAJAYA: Preliminary findings from engagement sessions held by the Education Ministry (MOE) indicate that stakeholders felt that the Primary School ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »