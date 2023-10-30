Communications and Digital Ministry orders organisers to create 'Kill Switch' for foreign artistes concert

This is to ensure that performances by foreign artistes can adhere to the culture in Malaysia, says Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching. Photo: AP

The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has told organisers of foreign artistes concert to create a 'Kill Switch' to avoid repeating the incident by The 1975 at Good Vibes Festival 2023. Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said the kill switch is to stop the concert by cutting the power supply so that the event could not go on.

"These are the guidelines from the incident (The 1975) and we (KKD) hope that with stricter guidelines, we can ensure that performances by foreign artistes can adhere to the culture in Malaysia," she said during the question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today. headtopics.com

She said this when answering a supplementary question by Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin) who wanted to know the government's steps in improving censorship and blacklisting of the group The 1975 who performed indecent acts against the young generation and what was the government's action against the group after continuing to criticise Malaysia when in concerts abroad.

Meanwhile, Teo said that the Royal Malaysia Police always assisted her ministry in checking the background of foreign artistes so as to ensure that they do not promote negative elements in Malaysia. "Furthermore, in organising concerts, Puspal (Central Agency for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes) will ensure that the Puspal committee is stationed at the location (concert) together with PDRM and PBT (local authorities) to monitor the concert," she said. headtopics.com

After The 1975's stunt, Communications Ministry orders organisers to create ‘kill switch’ for foreign artistes' concertKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has told organisers of foreign artistes concert to create a ‘Kill Switch’ to avoid repeating the incident... Read more ⮕

KKD orders organisers to create ‘kill switch’ for foreign artistes concertKUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has told organisers of foreign artistes concert to create a ‘Kill Switch’ to avoid repeati... Read more ⮕

Terrified Gaza residents try to reconnect as communications returnGAZA, Oct 29 — Palestinians traumatised by Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a bid to destroy Hamas were struggling to make contact with family and friends... Read more ⮕

Communications minister: 60 out of 67 Point of Presence phase 1 projects completed in SabahTUARAN, Oct 29 — A total of 60 out of the 67 Point of Presence (PoP) projects planned under Phase 1 have been completed so far, involving at least 6,000 premises that will... Read more ⮕

Hannah Yeoh: Sports Ministry to focus on search for talented para athletesKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — More attention will be given towards the search for talented para-athletes to ensure Malaysia’s continued success on the international stage, said Youth... Read more ⮕

Budget 2024: HR ministry to ensure RM180mil allocation for skills development managed efficiently, says SivakumarThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕