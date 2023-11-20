College Professor Uses The Legend of Zelda Game to Teach Engineering and Robotics

Link’s new abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom let you construct all kinds of contraptions, from functional computers to uh, flamethrowing dicks. Thanks to these building powers, a college professor is using TotK’s mechanics and physics engine to teach students a bit about engineering and robotics.

Spotted on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, Ryan Sochol, the University of Maryland’s associate professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Bioinspired Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory (BAM), is using Nintendo’s popular open-world action-adventure game to advance students’ knowledge with machine construction and design. As Sochol outlined in a November 12 YouTube video, the class, “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to Machine Design” will leverage various aspects of the game, from its physics to its Rune abilities like Fuse and Ultrahand, to give mechanical engineering students a window into the world of robotics. It’s actually pretty sic





