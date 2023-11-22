Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Proceed Despite Controversy

In just a few more hours, Coldplay will take to the stage for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. However, there have been calls for the concert to be called off out of respect for what’s happening in Gaza. There were also concerns on the band’s support for LGBT. Even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was asked in Parliament on this matter yesterday.

This issue is now put to rest as Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil issued a statement this afternoon, saying the show will go on. He said the organiser has assured that the ban will abide by the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artists’ (Puspal) guidelines. Separately, Fahmi said that the ‘Kill Switch” will be applied at the concert tonight should the performers go against the official guidelines, as reported by NST





