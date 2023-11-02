‘CODA’ star Derbez returns to Mexico with school drama ‘Radical’

“I already had the intention of doing something dramatic, but I couldn’t find the right opportunity,” Derbez said in an interview with AFP.The Spanish-language movie, which hits US theaters Friday, won the audience award at the indie Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Derbez plays Sergio Juarez Correa, a teacher who decides to return to his hometown, in a bid to improve the lives of students growing up surrounded by drug gangs, violence and poverty. He adopts techniques not found in any teaching manual, as he tries to overcome the total lack of resources or funding of a school which, in real life, is located next to a giant garbage dump in the city of Matamoros.“But it is also a film that inspires.

Many of the young performers in the film previously had limited experience acting in front of the camera. “Some of them lived in the conditions in which we were filming, so it was something very familiar to them,” said Zalla. “It was not so much acting, more living what they knew.”

Trejo told AFP that many of her friends have endured similar struggles to those of her character, Mia. “I have a friend who had to stop studying because her mother has many children that she has to take care of,” she said.

“That is what we see every day and we have normalized it. Well, it is something that is not right because we have to study.” Guardiola added: “It’s not just in Mexico — you can see it in Spain, you can see it here in the United States. It’s sad.” — AFP

