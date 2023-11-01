Coach Yusri: Perak not ready to surrender yet despite first-leg mauling

“I admit the return-leg match against JDT is going to be very tough, more so as it will be played at their home ground. But that doesn’t mean we have given up. “I also want to emphasise that we will be playing with no pressure this time. So, hopefully, all the players fielded this time will give their best for the whole duration of the match,” he told Bernama today.

In the first-leg clash at the Perak Stadium, JDT, led by coach Esteban Solari, got their goals through Oscar Arribas (seventh minute), Arif Aiman Hanapi (12th), Shahrul Saad (71st) and Nazmi Faiz Mansor (80th) while Perak scored a consolation goal through skipper Luciano Guycochea (76th).

Yusri also wants his men to use tomorrow’s game as a platform to maintain their momentum ahead of their three remaining Super League matches. Meanwhile, he is hoping that winger Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor will extend his stay with the team next season despite the Pahang-born player being linked with several other Super League sides. -

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Alarming increase in number of students held for criminal activitiesPerak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri says most of the students were detained for violence.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Police: Rise in number of students detained for criminal offences alarmingIPOH: Perak police have detained 183 students for various criminal offences from January to October this year said Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Kes denggi melambung 265% di IpohSebanyak 1,504 kes dilapor pada September-Oktober ini berbanding 412 kes bagi tempoh sama tahun lalu.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Huge potential for toilet equipment industry in Kinta area, says Ipoh mayorPerry was found dead Saturday at his Pacific Palisades home. He was 54.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THERAKYATPOST: Restoran Di Ipoh & Pusat Beli-belah Di Johor Antara Pemenang Anugerah ‘Toilet Of The Year 2023’Bagi edisi pertama Anugerah Toilet Of The Year pada tahun 2023, terdapat lima kategori yang dipertandingkan termasuklah hotel dan restoran.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: International Ipoh Fashion Week returnsTHE much-anticipated International Ipoh Fashion Week (IIFW) is back for its fifth season, concluding the current year’s edition. The dazzling fashion ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕