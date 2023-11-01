Clinic assistant charged with making offensive statement against Muhyiddin

Tai Zee Sing, 31, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the trasmission of offensive communication that is ‘Can hired killer to kill new prime minister’, on the Penny Tai Facebook profile, with the intention to hurt the feelings of other people.

The woman, who is currently pursuing a diploma in Singapore, is alleged to have committed the offence at the Ampang police station at 12.35pm on March 1, 2020 She was charged under Section 223(1)(a)(ii) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same Act and face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, for each charge, and can also be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence has continued, if found guilty.

