– Clear your backlog or you could face prosecution

becoming very clear that there are still many taxpayers (individuals, corporates, and other taxable entities) who are refusing to file tax returns.

Another similar case relates to Syed Azhar Syed Sahat who allegedly failed to file his returns for the years 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and there are claims for taxes outstanding amounting to RM129,843.

There are other consequences. If a taxpayer has been charged in court, there is a possibility that the credit rating agencies will report this, and it will affect their credit standing too.It is possible that the backlog could be due to the fact that the accounts are not finalised due to disputes between shareholders, disagreements with the auditors, family disputes, pending legal matters, or simply because the accounts are not up to date. headtopics.com

This alone is not enough. You need to get a good tax adviser or an accountant to estimate your income and this can be done by collecting information from your suppliers, customers, and from your banking transactions. It can also be derived from your stock records and expense patterns. There are many ways of estimating your income.

At the moment, you have a golden chance of using such information under the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme 2.0 (SVDP) to file the tax return without any penalty.