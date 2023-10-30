Civil servant charged in court, 25 face disciplinary action following audit report

The action was taken after investigations into 12 issues were completed, which accounts for half of the 24 raised in the seven reports involving audits at federal and state levels in 2020 and 2021.He said the 12 resolved issues involved two investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) while the other 10 involved investigations by a special investigation committee and an internal investigation committee coordinated by the public services department.

“Twelve more issues that are still under investigation involve five by MACC, six by police and one by the Malaysian Competition Commission. “All 24 issues cover various ministries, agencies and departments at the federal and state levels which are categorised as punitive issues.

“These issues involve matters such as leakage, loss of public funds, and serious wastage, including weaknesses in contract management, acquisition, project programmes, and zakat money, in addition to non-compliance with regulations,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat. headtopics.com

The Bukit Gelugor MP said some of the recommendations and proposed actions stated in the reports had also been taken into consideration by relevant agencies.“For example, in 2021, the A-G reported less customs duty collection for the period 2015 to 2021 due to non-compliance with the status of residency requirement for vehicle ownership. Now, the customs department has improved its SOPs related to assessing the status of residency.

“Furthermore, the road transport department (JPJ) in the 2021 A-G’s penalty report stated that RM149,178 of controlled document printing services were not collected for the 2019-2020 period. “Based on the A-G’s recommendations, JPJ has collected RM72,667 of that amount, in addition to having stricter enforcement covering agreements and related terms,” he said.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss. headtopics.com

Peserta Himpunan 10,000 Solidariti Palestin banjiri Kuala LumpurFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Jenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esokJenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esok Read more ⮕

Dead body found floating near MMEA jetty in Kuala KurauMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

Body found floating near MMEA's Kuala Kurau jetty identified as 23-year-old womanForeign diplomats, business leaders and China watchers around the world joined the Chinese public in remembering Li who died on FridayMany who had first-hand experience of the former premier shared photos of him on Weibo, including his visits to disaster... Read more ⮕

Missing woman found dead at Kuala Kurau jettyIPOH, Oct 29 — A woman reported missing on Friday was found dead at the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone jetty near Parit Buntar yesterday. Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri... Read more ⮕

Civil servant charged in court, 25 face disciplinary action following AG reportsDeputy minister Ramkarpal Singh says the action came after investigations into 12 of the 24 issues highlighted were completed. Read more ⮕