Civil servant charged in court, 25 face disciplinary action following AG reports

Ramkarpal Singh said 12 other issues still under investigation involve five by MACC, six by police and one by the Malaysian Competition Commission. (Facebook pic)

The action was taken after investigations into 12 issues were completed so far, which is half of the 24 raised in the seven reports involving audits at federal and state levels throughout 2020 to 2021.

“Twelve more issues that are still under investigation involve five by MACC, six by police and one by the Malaysian Competition Commission. “They involved issues of leakage, loss of public money and serious wastage, including weaknesses in contract management, acquisition, project programmes and zakat money, apart from non-compliance to regulations,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today. headtopics.com

He said some of the recommendations and proposed actions stated in the reports had also been taken into consideration by relevant agencies.

