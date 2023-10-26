CIQ commuters seek better facilities

On their wish list: Those who frequently use the CIQ complex in Johor Baru want more autogate lanes and toilets to make their trip across the Johor Causeway smoother and more comfortable. — THOMAS YONG/The Star
Hang Hui Sek, who travels to and from Singapore daily by bus, said increasing the number of autogate lanes would ease congestion at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ complex. “The CIQ currently offers travellers the option of using the autogate entry system or counters for manual passport checks. Both areas are usually packed with long lines due to the large number of daily travellers.
"The whole process will become more efficient as only a handful of department staff have to be stationed at the autogates to assist travellers who face issues with their passport clearance," said Hang, who works as a van driver, when interviewed by The Star.
During the tabling of Budget 2024, Anwar said the government will set up a single border agency and allocate some RM20mil for maintenance and repair as well as acquire assets at all international borders of the country.
"Previously, it took me more than one hour to pass through immigration but now, it has been cut down by half. Hopefully, the travel time can be further reduced with additional autogates. Meena also suggested for clearer signboards to guide vehicles along the contra-lanes once it becomes a permanent fixture after the dry-run period.
“Currently, they have to walk a distance and use stairs to get to the toilet from the immigration clearance area for vehicles.