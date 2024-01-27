Choosing Between Older Flagship Phones and New Mid-Range Smartphones

At the pace consumer electronics is advancing, there is always a new smartphone model released annually with upgraded specs, but Instagram and YouTube perform just about the same as they did on the previous model or the one before. So say you’re faced with the decision of buying a flagship smartphone that’s a year or two old or getting a brand-new mid-range smartphone for around the same price.

Which one would you choose? Most older flagship phones not only offer great everyday performance for casual use like scrolling through social media, using food delivery apps, and text messaging, but many of them can still perform demanding tasks. Moreover, smartphone manufacturers are committing to more years of software support, with Samsung and Google announcing 7 years of updates on their flagship devices. One of the challenges when buying second-hand mobile devices is ensuring that you’re getting a quality product that’s functional and in good condition





