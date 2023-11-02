Chipmaker SK Hynix set to grab Korea’s No 2 spot from LG Energy

SEOUL: South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is poised to overtake LG Energy Solution Ltd as the country’s second-largest stock, regaining the spot as investors pile into shares, seen as a beneficiary of the boom in artificial intelligence.

SK Hynix’s market value rose to 90.8 trillion won (US$66.9 billion) early Thursday morning, compared with LG Energy Solution’s 89.9 trillion won. The chipmaker, a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory to Nvidia Corp, has seen its shares spike 66% so far this year. In contrast, LG Energy Solution, a Tesla Inc supplier, dropped 12% amid a dour outlook on electric-vehicles demand.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Origin Energy gets sweetened A$16.4b bid from Brookfield consortiumSYDNEY: Australia’s Origin Energy said on Thursday (Nov 2) it had received a sweetened takeover bid from a Brookfield consortium, valuing the power pr...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Indonesia, Vietnam energy transition financing under G7-funded plansJAKARTA, Nov 1 — Plans to reduce the use of coal in Indonesia and Vietnam with financial support from Western donors face teething problems, which could have implications for...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Malakoff unit invests RM50m to accelerate energy transitionSUBANG, Nov 1 — Malakoff Corporation Bhd, through its subsidiary Malakoff Radiance Sdn Bhd, is accelerating its energy transition initiatives following the solar power purchase...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Sarawak discusses developing renewable energy with Indonesia at Bali congressKUCHING, Nov 1 ― Present and future cooperation between Sarawak and Indonesia were discussed when the state’s Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication met with the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2023 records 24,359 visiting buyersPETALING JAYA: The Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2023, recorded an attendance of 24,359 visiting buyers, marking an increase of 25% compared with ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Japan’s Kishida unveils US$113bil package to combat inflation painMeasures will feature temporary cuts to income and housing taxes, along with subsidies for energy bills.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕