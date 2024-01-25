Chinese New Year Celebrations at Suria KLCC

The year 2024 is the Year of the Dragon according to the lunar calendar. With the Chinese New Year a few weeks away, shopping malls in the city are already putting up their dragon-inspired decors in preparation for the festivities. Check out the creativity shown by the mall decor teams this year! 1. Suria KLCC Suria KLCC transports guests to the vibrant heydays of old Shanghai this Chinese New Year.

From now until 18 February, the 38-day extravaganza unfolds the rich cultural tapestry of the 1920s and 1930s, often referred to as the “Paris of the Orient.” The Centre Court is transformed into a lively old Shanghai street featuring traditional double-storey shop lots, a beautifully adorned tailor shop showcasing the art of making cheongsam, and a restaurant featuring traditional reunion dishe





therakyatpost » / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Putra Mall Unveils Chinese New Year CampaignPutra Mall recently unveiled its Chinese New Year campaign, “Dragon’s Blessing”, which promises a celebration steeped in tradition, shopping, festive performances and community goodwill.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Local Businesses Create Modern Batik Clothing for Chinese New YearMany local businesses are now using batik to create modern clothing such as crop tops, skirts and shirts for everyday wear. INISAYA, a Malaysian designer brand, offers a collection of batik clothing for Chinese New Year.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

DBKL Disappointed with Trash Left by New Year's CelebratorsThe Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) expressed disappointment as many visitors left piles of trash along the roadside after the New Year's celebration.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Lululemon Launches Exclusive Capsule Collection for Lunar New YearLululemon introduces a special collection to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, featuring a cinematic tribute filmed in China and starring Michelle Yeoh.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Service Tax for Traditional Chinese Medicine Applicable Since 2018, Says Deputy Finance MinisterThe collection of service tax for traditional Chinese medicine services has been applicable since 2018, according to Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying. This policy was already determined in the 2018 guidelines on service tax and is not a sudden decision by the current government.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Malaysian Film 'Abang Adik' Sheds Light on Poverty Struggles in Chinese CommunityThe latest Malaysian film, “Abang Adik,” is stirring a national conversation by portraying the seldom-seen struggles of poverty within the Malaysian Chinese community. Directed by Jin Ong, the film challenges prevailing stereotypes and offers a raw depiction of marginalization. It tells a compelling story of two brothers bound not by blood but by shared hardships and the pursuit of identity within the tapestry of Malaysia’s complex societal fabric.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »