Chinese Expat Tries Working as Waiter for a Day in KL, Earns RM100

Working in the F&B/hospitality industry doesn’t really earn you much unless you have been in the industry for a long time, or if you’re holding a managerial position. Not only that but the industry also requires you to work on weekends and public holidays.“The cost of living in Malaysia is so high but the salary is low.”

On her 1st day, GiGi reached her workplace at 11am and she already had A LOT to start with. The cleaning work was nothing as compared to what she had waiting for her, especially over 200 items on the menu that she had to try her best to understand and remember. Right before the restaurant opened its doors at 12 noon, the manager taught GiGi how to greet the customers.

GiGi had the opportunity to serve the 1st group of customers who came into the restaurant. She brought them the menu and served them hot tea and the food they ordered. Based on the video, GiGi seemed to be taking the initiative to learn more despite not being a full-timer. headtopics.com

She observed how her boss took orders from a group of customers so she could try doing the same. At the end of the day, GiGi earned RM100 for her 1-day salary. GiGi finished work around 11:30p.m. That was more than 12 hours of work, excluding lunch break.However, GiGi admitted that every job has its challenges and is tiring.

Netizens, on the other hand, had mixed reactions as to how much GiGi earned in a day. Some believed that it was too high for the industry in Malaysia, and others thought that it was too low.“That’s honestly too low. Those who stay in JB will usually work in Singapore for higher wage.” headtopics.com

“RM100 a day is not that much. It’s not easy to be a waiter and it’s tiring. I’ve been a waiter and a chef and generally, both are not easy. As a customer, I don’t get angry at waiters unless it’s too much for me. I give them tips sometimes.”

