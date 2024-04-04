Chinese Brand Skyworth Secures Exclusive Distribution Rights in Malaysia

Chinese brand Skyworth is set to be the next entrant in the Malaysian automotive landscape, as the brand has announced that exclusive distribution rights in Malaysia have been secured by NexV Auto Alliance (NAASB), a newly-formed subsidiary of Careplus Group Berhad. The announcement reveals that NAASB has been awarded sole distributorship of Skyworth EVs, spare parts and aftersales operations in Malaysia.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Skyworth in introducing their innovative EVs to Malaysia. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision of spearheading the electric mobility revolution in Malaysia, as we strive to provide smart, sustainable and accessible transportation options to Malaysian consumers.” said Careplus Group CEO Lim Kwee Shya

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



paultan / 🏆 22. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Skyworth coming to Malaysia under NexV Auto Alliance – EVs to debut Q3 2024, CKD in ChembongSkyworth EV6 Chinese brand Skyworth is set to be the next entrant in the Malaysian automotive landscape, as the brand has announced that exclusive distribution rights in Malaysia have been secured by NexV Auto Alliance …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Bermaz Auto secures Xpeng distributorship, to bring Chinese brand’s EVs to MalaysiaFirst hinted at last year, it’s now official, with Bermaz Auto revealing that it is set to bring in Xpeng electric vehicles to Malaysia, having secured local distributorship rights for the brand from Shenzhen Xiaopeng …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Skyworth launches 23.8-inch 1080p gaming monitor with 100Hz refresh rate in ChinaSkyworth's F24B23F PRO is a 23.8' 1080p 100Hz monitor with LG's AH-IPS, full sRGB, low blue light, HDMI/VGA, and VESA mount, priced at 499 yuan ($69).

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Skyworth’s A4E affordable 4K TVs with high refresh rates hit the shelves in ChinaSkyworth A4E Series 4K TVs are up for sale in China; features like 120Hz, MEMC, and HiFi audio across models from 55' to 85', starting at 2099 Yuan ($290).

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Skyworth EV6 520 Luxury Electric Car Launched in China, Priced at 306,800 Yuan ($42,450)The highlight of the 520 lies in its battery. Equipped with a 71.98 kWh ternary lithium battery, it delivers a pure electric range of 520 km

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

AI and Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Data Model is Learning from Ancient Chinese TextPharmaceutical companies can utilize the model to analyze Traditional Chinese Medicine components and mechanisms

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »