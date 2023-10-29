Chinese Beer Company Launches Investigation After Man Caught Urinating Into a Vat

According to news reports, a shocking video of the incident, which was viewed by tens of millions on social media, showed a man dressed in blue overalls and a helmet climbing into a malt container and urinating.

As a result, Tsingtao, which describes itself as the sixth-largest global beer maker, said they have “completely sealed” the batch of malt in question.In a statement, they said, “Our company attaches high importance to the relevant video that emerged from Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 on 19 October.”

“We reported the incident to the police at the earliest opportunity, and public security organisations are involved in the investigation. At present, the batch of malt in question has been completely sealed. The company continues to strengthen its management procedures and ensure product quality.” headtopics.com

A Tsingtao source was quoted by the Chinese media outlet Yicai that the brewery did not directly employ the worker and the person who shot the video.The company also said that its production and operations remained fully functioning. “At present, the production and operation of the company are normal in every respect,” the statement said.

The viral video has damaged the Tsingtao beer business since the footage became public, according to local media reports. Tsingtao Brewery’s shares experienced a notable decline at the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday, but reports said it recovered by the afternoon session.Also read: Mum Condemned for Allowing Toddler to Pee on the Side of a Building at Pasar Seni headtopics.com

