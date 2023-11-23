China's Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Reveals $64 Billion in Liabilities

China's Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, a leading wealth manager, has revealed that it is heavily insolvent with up to $64 billion in liabilities, raising concerns about the spillover effect on the broader financial sector. The company, which has significant exposure to China's real estate sector, apologized to its investors in a letter, stating that it has total liabilities of about $58 billion to $64 billion. This news has reignited worries about the country's property debt crisis.





