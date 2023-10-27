China’s YMTC breaks boundaries with the World’s most advanced 3D NAND Memory Chip

In a groundbreaking achievement, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), China’s leading memory chip producer, has successfully developed the world’s most advanced 3D NAND memory chip for consumer devices. This remarkable feat comes despite facing sanctions and being included in the US Commerce Department’s Entity List. The memory chip, discreetly integrated into a solid-state drive launched in July, highlights China’s relentless pursuit of technological advancement.

YMTC’s breakthrough is a testament to China’s determination to overcome trade restrictions and bolster its semiconductor supply chain. The chip, analyzed by TechInsights, is featured in Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro smartphone, demonstrating the nation’s progress in the face of challenges. 3D NAND memory is pivotal for high-performance computing applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

However, the path to this success has not been without hurdles. YMTC and 21 other Chinese chip companies faced obstacles after being added to the US Entity List in 2022. This move limited their ability to compete with established memory chip leaders like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology. US equipment suppliers KLA and Lam Research halted sales and services to YMTC, impacting the production of their flagship 232-layer X3-9070 3D NAND flash chip. headtopics.com

YMTC’s progress was facilitated by close collaboration with domestic suppliers, focusing on their innovative “Xtacking 3.0” architecture in a top-secret project code-named ‘Wudangshan’. However, challenges persist in China’s chip manufacturing supply chain. Notably, the lack of viable domestic alternatives for advanced chip-making tools, such as lithography systems, poses a significant hurdle.

Recent reports suggest that China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) has retooled ASML’s deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems to manufacture advanced processors, mitigating some challenges. Nevertheless, experts caution that China still lags in producing the necessary lithography systems required for significant advancements. headtopics.com

Read more:

gizmochina »

China’s YMTC Unveils World’s Most Advanced 3D NAND Memory Chip Amidst ChallengesThe success of YMTC's chip is a testament to China's unwavering commitment to advancing its domestic semiconductor supply chain Read more ⮕

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Has An Animal Crossing Game ModeDondoko Island will give you a break from hitting criminals with bikes and let you craft a perfect island getaway Read more ⮕

China’s YMTC Unveils World’s Most Advanced 3D NAND Memory Chip Amidst ChallengesThe success of YMTC's chip is a testament to China's unwavering commitment to advancing its domestic semiconductor supply chain Read more ⮕

China’s SMIC utilizes ASML technology: Defying Export Restrictions for Self-Made ChipChina's SMIC used equipment from ASML , including their immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) machines, to manufacture an advanced processor chip Read more ⮕

Talks called off in Western Digital-Kioxia memory chip mergerThe plan to create world’s largest memory chip maker faced resistance from stakeholders SK Hynix and Bain. Read more ⮕