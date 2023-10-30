China’s share of global manufacturing jobs to rise by 2050

Western economies reassessed their dependence on China for goods due to the Covid-19 pandemic supply chain disruptions. (AFP pic)

The Asian giant’s share of global manufacturing jobs will rise to 43% of the total by that year — making China one of the only countries to see growth in such jobs during that time, according to a study by the Washington-based Center for Global Development.

Delays and price increases fuelled a wave of inflation which is still affecting the global economy, prompting the European Union and US to implement a risk-reduction strategy concerning China. Rich countries are likely to continue to lose manufacturing jobs, with the sector falling from 11.4% to 8.3% of the high-income workforce by 2050. headtopics.com

In fact, these countries are expected to see jobs shift from agriculture to the service sector, without experiencing a major transition in industrial jobs.

