China’s public security minister arrives for 3-day visit

SEPANG: China’s state councillor and public security minister Wang Xiaohong arrived here today to begin his three-day working visit to Malaysia. Among those who welcomed him and his delegation at KLIA were home ministry secretary-general Ruji Ubi and Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Wang is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and hold a bilateral meeting with home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

