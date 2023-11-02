China’s public security minister arrives for 3-day visit

SEPANG: China’s state councillor and public security minister Wang Xiaohong arrived here today to begin his three-day working visit to Malaysia. Among those who welcomed him and his delegation at KLIA were home ministry secretary-general Ruji Ubi and Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.
Wang is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and hold a bilateral meeting with home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
