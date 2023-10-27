China’s Huawei reports modest revenue growth for first three quarters

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedSHENZHEN, Oct 27 — China’s Huawei Technologies saw a slight uptick in revenue in the first three quarters of 2023, with the company citing growth in its digital power and cloud businesses as well as the growing competitiveness of its vehicle components unit.

Huawei posted revenues of 456.6 billion yuan (RM298 billion) for the first three quarters of the year, up 2.4 per cent from a year earlier. Profit rose 177.8 per cent in the period to 73.05 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations. Though the rise is largely attributable to payments related to the company’s sale of its Honour smartphone unit in November 2020, a Huawei spokesperson said.For the third quarter, revenue rose 1.5 per cent to 145.7 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations. headtopics.com

However, the Huawei spokesperson attributed the third-quarter revenue growth to increases in the digital power, cloud and auto parts businesses, and said the Mate 60 series sales were initially constrained by limited supply and a release relatively late in the quarter.

Richard Yu, Huawei’s Smart Car CEO, announced earlier this month that the Huawei-backed electric-vehicle brand Aito has received more than 70,000 orders for its revamped M7 model, and that it was investing in its supply chain to meet demand. — Reuters headtopics.com

Read more:

malaymail »

Fuel prices Oct 25-Nov 1: Unchanged across the boardMobile phone networks that don’t enforce security protocols will have to reimburse victims of certain phishing scams – a ruling that already applies to financial institutions. Read more ⮕

Maybank customers will only be able to activate Secure2u at ATMs starting Oct 31JOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕

Mavcom orders MYAirline to submit written explanation by Oct 27A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Palestine Solidarity Week at all MOE educational institutions from Oct 29PUTRAJAYA: All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be holding Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, in respo... Read more ⮕

Exorcising ghost of Oct 27, 1987PETALING JAYA: It was contrasting fortunes for shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles second round of the French Open. Read more ⮕

Huawei Nova 11 SE Specs Appear OnlineSpecs for what is claimed to be the Huawei nova 11 SE has appeared online, indicating a fourth member being added to the line soon. Read more ⮕