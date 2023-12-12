China and Vietnam aim to boost ties and build a community with a shared future

Old foes China and Vietnam, at odds over claims in the South China Sea, declared today that they want to boost ties and build a community with a “shared future”, just three months after Hanoi upgraded its formal relations with the US. As President Xi Jinping visited Hanoi on his first trip as China’s leader to Vietnam in six years, the two countries signed 37 cooperation deals in what can be seen as a triumph of Vietnam’s “Bamboo diplomacy” as both China and the US vie for influence.

After China’s push, Vietnam agreed to “support the initiative of building of a shared future community for human kind”, according to a joint statement shown to reporters. The countries’ diplomats had debated the “shared future” phrase for months, following Hanoi’s initial reluctance to use it, say officials and diplomat





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

18 sentenced to death in Vietnam drug bustHANOI: Two South Koreans were among 18 people sentenced to death on drug smuggling and trafficking charges in Vietnam, state media said.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

KKD: Teo calls for Malaysians to recycle old or broken gadgetsIf you're a fan of mobile devices, chances are you might have more than a few of them lying around. Some might just be old, while others no longer work. Some of

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

11-Year-Old Malaysian Girl Becomes Youngest Book AuthorKaren Chew, an 11-year-old girl from Malaysia, has been recognized as the youngest book author by the Malaysia Book of Records and Youth Achievement Records for her book 'What can an 8-year-old tell you?'. She aims to inspire children to read books written by children.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

8-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Book Author in MalaysiaKaren Chew, an 8-year-old girl, has become the youngest book author in Malaysia. Her book, titled 'What can an 8-year-old tell you?', was launched on Nov 5. Chew's book discusses topics such as depression, addiction, and her experience as a world schooler.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

12-year-old Malaysian gymnast wins gold at international tournamentAngel Wong Poe Syuen, a 12-year-old rhythmic gymnast from Kuala Lumpur, recently won the gold medal in the ribbon event and silver in the clubs event at the Petrina Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament. She dreams of representing Malaysia at the Youth Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Audit reveals PDRM received old and worn-out weapons and accessoriesA recent audit review found that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had received old and worn-out weapons and accessories over a period of two years. However, the company responsible for delivering these items only provided accessories worth RM1.16 million in October 2014.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »