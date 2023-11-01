China agrees to nuclear arms talks with US

WASHINGTON: China has agreed to hold nuclear arms control talks with the US next week, the first since the Obama administration, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The discussions are aimed at avoiding a dangerous three-way arms race between the US, China and Russia but do not constitute the beginning of formal negotiations towards limits on nuclear weapons, the Journal reported.

A spokesman for the US state department did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment. Teams for President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping have an agreement in principle for the two leaders to meet in San Francisco in November, although important details have yet to be hammered out, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

A flurry of bilateral diplomatic engagements in recent months, largely at US request, has sought to salvage what were rapidly deteriorating ties between Beijing and Washington following the US downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the US.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Penyokong Palestin serbu pesawat bawa penumpang Israel di RussiaRatusan orang ramai menyerbu lapangan terbang utama di Dagestan sambil melaungkan slogan antisemitik ketika pesawat dari Israel mendarat.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Co-owner of Russia's Alfa Bank detained in France on money laundering suspicionPARIS: Russian businessman Alexey Kuzmichev, co-owner of the Alfa Group Consortium, has been detained in France on suspicion of money laundering, repo...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Macron begins tour of Central Asia with visit to KazakhstanThe region has drawn fresh Western attention since the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Ewon: MSMEs’ 2025 GDP contribution target revised due to pandemic, Ukraine-Russia conflictKUALA LUMPUR: The target contribution of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025 has been revi...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: 2 killed in Russia’s largest shelling on Ukraine this yearUkraine’s air force reportedly also shot down 18 out of 20 Russian drones that were launched overnight.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Russia cannot claim immunity in US$60b Yukos fight, London court rulesLONDON, Nov 1 — Russia cannot claim state immunity to avoid the enforcement of a US$60 billion (RM286 billion) arbitration award over the expropriation of defunct oil group...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕