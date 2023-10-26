Child protection advocates call for intensified online child safety awareness to combat Malaysia’s underage sexual abuse

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome StatuteAccording to the 2022 Disrupting Harm Study, an estimated 100,000 children in Malaysia between the ages of 12 and 17 may encounter online sexual exploitation or abuse annually. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Every day, young and vulnerable children find themselves in the crosshairs of predators with dark intentions waiting to exploit their own twisted desires.

On Monday, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said only a handful know it’s an offence not to report sexual abuse against children.She said her ministry is working to create public awareness of Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act as many people were unaware of its enforcement.

One of the core reasons for this lack of awareness and reporting concerning child sexual abuse is the absence of a coordinated effort to promote the Act. Wong added that online child protection requires a multi-faceted approach, involving several ministries, including the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development and the Ministry of Communications and Digital as well as CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission. headtopics.com

“The lack of trained personnel in the police force, especially within the Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) and Special Investigations Division (D9), hampers their effectiveness in handling cases related to online child protection.

“These numbers demand immediate action. We need a government-led task force to reevaluate existing laws, strengthen them, and establish stringent reporting requirements for companies to prevent the dissemination of explicit content featuring minors,” she said. headtopics.com

Citing a case of an eight-year-old girl that her foundation had encountered as an example, Wong said that there is an urgent need for comprehensive public awareness campaigns for parents and their children., was contacted by a man who promised her rewards in the game if she sent him pictures of herself. She did it because she thought she would get the reward and it’s the end of the story. But of course, perpetrators don’t stop there.

Read more:

malaymail »

G-Shock pamer koleksi ulang tahun ke-40 di Pavilion Kuala LumpurKoleksi tersebut termasuk Clear Remix series, Remaster Black series, Recrystallized series, Adventurer’s Stone series, Flare Red series Read more ⮕

Dewan Rakyat: Pelebaran Lebuhraya Kuala Lumpur-Karak mula suku kedua 2024Kerja-kerja pelebaran bagi Lebuhraya Kuala Lumpur-Karak akan bermula pada suku kedua 2024.Timbalan Menteri Kerja Raya, Datuk Seri Abdul Read more ⮕

Get Ready For Asia's Fittest Party: The Music Run by CIMB, Kuala Lumpur 2024!Where else can you go for a 5km run with your friends and then party your heart out immediately after? It's no wonder that Asia's fittest party is such a lit Read more ⮕

Shake Shack Malaysia: First store will be opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A delicious surprise popped up online today. We got confirmation that Shake Shack, the famous burger chain from the United States, has announced that they... Read more ⮕

Shake Shack Malaysia: First store will be opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurShake Shack Malaysia officially announced that their first store will be at TRX. Operated by SPC Group, read on to find out more about their first store in Malaysia Read more ⮕

Malaysia's first Shake Shack opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurShake Shack Malaysia officially announced that their first store will be at TRX. Operated by SPC Group, read on to find out more about their first store in Malaysia Read more ⮕