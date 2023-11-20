Chief Justice reminds lawyers not to discuss ongoing cases publicly

The Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, has reminded lawyers involved in challenging the constitutionality of 18 provisions in the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Enactment (I) 2019 not to discuss the case publicly. Tengku Maimun stated that lawyers are bound by professional ethics and it is inappropriate for them to discuss ongoing cases in public forums. The court made this observation due to the widespread discussion and distorted versions of the actual issue in front of the court.





