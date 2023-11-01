Chicken subsidy removal: Over 3,000 enforcement officers to monitor prices

The acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister said 2,300 enforcement personnel and some 900 price monitoring officers had been deployed to monitor the situation at all levels, including at hypermarkets, mini-markets, supermarkets, wet markets, sundry shops and others.“I will join the secretary-general and deputy minister this evening to monitor the situation,” he said during his ministerial reply on the Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday (Nov 1).

“We know that among the risks that we may face following the floating of chicken prices is the rise of cartels,” he said.Sabah saw no increase in chicken prices on first day of subsidy removal “They were asked to give us assurance and extend their cooperation to ensure that not only supply but the prices will also be reasonable,” he said.

He said this in response to concerns raised by Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) on the potential risk of price increase due to the floating mechanism. Market forces will determine chicken prices after the government ends chicken price controls and subsidies on Oct 31 to reduce leakages enjoyed by foreigners and high-income earners.

Separately, Rosol had also said that the shortage of cooking oil is also due to the delays in the government’s payment of subsidies to suppliers, which in turn had affected the suppliers' production ability.“In 2019, we only spent RM269mil, which increased to RM528.2mil in 2020. In RM2021, the (subsidies bill) was RM2.19bil, and in 2022 it was RM2.41bil, and in 2023 it was projected to hit RM1.9bil,” he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Wanita maut selepas kereta dihempap pokokSeorang wanita maut selepas kenderaan pelbagai guna (MPV) dipandunya dihempap pokok di Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak, menghala ke Ulu Yam, di sini

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: MYAirline staff lodges two reports over unpaid salariesULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Jepak by-election: Ignore calls to stay away from polls, urges Awang TengahULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Iran increased imports of Malaysian agrofood in 2022, Dewan Rakyat toldULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: T'ganu Wanita MCA aims to empower women entrepreneurs with digital knowledgeULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Water pollution in Sg Kecil traced to food processing premises, says LuasULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕