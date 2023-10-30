Chicken subsidy removal: Govt needs to ensure sufficient supply, says consumer group

KOTA KINABALU: Consumers Front of Sabah (CFOS) president Nordin Thani said the government needs to ensure that the supply of chicken is always sufficient to avoid a sharp rise in prices due to the termination of chicken subsidy on Wednesday (Nov 1).

"However, the question is whether the government can guarantee a sufficient supply of chicken because if the supply of chicken is not sufficient, the price will increase significantly and it will inevitably burden all parties, both consumers or traders," he said when contacted by Bernama here Monday (Oct 30).

In this regard, he said the government, especially the relevant agencies, should always monitor to ensure adequate supply. He said chicken and eggs are items that are often the choice of consumers because they are a source of high protein that is still cheap compared to other meat such as beef and lamb, as well as vegetables that are sold using the floating price system. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, housewife, Sharon Tina, 37, said she was worried that the price of chicken would increase if there was no control over chicken and that it would cause chicken-based products to also increase, burdening the less well-off.

