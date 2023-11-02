Chicken prices have not shot up since subsidies removed, says Mat Sabu

The Agriculture and Food Security Minister also said there was no shortage of supply based on his observations so far."There was also no problem with the supply. The situation is normal," he told reporters when visiting a fruit market in Bintulu on Thursday (Nov 2).
Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu looking at a local wild durian at a fruit market in Bintulu. - ZULAZHAR SHEBLEE/The Star Mohamad called on chicken traders and farmers not to take advantage of the situation but to sell poultry at the market price.
He said there had been no complaints about the floating of the price in the last two days, but the ministry would continue to monitor the situation.Mohamad also said he took the opportunity to check the price of rice at several outlets during his visit to Bintulu.
He was satisfied that the price of imported white rice remained affordable after the government announced a subsidy for the staple in Sabah and Sarawak starting Oct 5.Fahmi: Telcos that auto-upgrade customers to 5G recorded higher adoption rateSabah's largest solar plant to start commercial operations by month end
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕