Chicken price to be floated from Nov 1

PETALING JAYA: Subsidies and price controls on chicken will be discontinued from Nov 1, says Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The Agriculture and Food Security Minister said however that subsidies for grade A, B and C eggs to continue according to existing mechanism. “In line with the approach of retargeting subsidies in phases, the government has agreed that subsidies and price controls for chicken only will be fully terminated starting Nov 1.

“The rationale for ending subsidies in bulk for chicken is to reduce the leakage of subsidies which at this point are also enjoyed by foreigners and high income groups,” he said in a press conference on Monday (Oct 30). headtopics.com

