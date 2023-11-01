Chicken price stays the same, for now

A check at several markets in the city found that chickens were sold at the usual price of RM9.40 per kg.“But the demand will increase in the weeks to come when it is near to Deepavali and Christmas.“And I’m worried I can’t sustain the same price then,” he said when met at Chowrasta Market here yesterday.

Mohd Nasir, who has been in the business for the past 10 years, said some of his customers had voiced their concerns on the price of chicken following the government’s announcement that it would remove the subsidy from Nov 1.

Another chicken trader, Mohd Jahubar MA Sultan, 52, said currently suppliers were selling chicken at RM8.10 per kg to traders in the market. “At our retail price of RM9.40 per kg, we still can earn some profit and customers will not be burdened either,” he said.

He urged the relevant authorities to monitor and prevent “middlemen” from taking advantage of the removal of price controls and subsidies by raising chicken prices. “When there was still a price control, we (traders) followed the ceiling price, but when suppliers increased their prices, we still had to sell it at the same price set by the government,” he said.

Mohd Jahubar welcomed the government’s latest move, saying that the lifting of the price control for chicken would bring a sigh of relief to traders and consumers as the supply and demand for chicken would be stabilised.Meanwhile, chicken egg trader Mohamed Faizal Sideek Ali, 41, said prices have remained the same.

