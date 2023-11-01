Chicken price: Highest at RM11 per kg; lowest RM6.49 per kg as at 1pm

He said that only 68 premises, or 4.6 per cent of the total 1,484 premises inspected in Peninsular Malaysia, sold chicken at a higher price than the previously set controlled price of RM9.40 per kg. “Our aim is to understand the underlying issues such as supply and operational costs which prevent them from selling below RM9.40,” he said, after inspecting chicken prices at Lotus’s Hypermarket today.

Mohamad said the rationale for ending subsidies in bulk for chicken is to reduce subsidy leakage, which has also been enjoyed by foreigners and high-income groups. Armizan said actions can be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723) and the Competition Act 2010 if the price of chicken sold is unreasonable.

