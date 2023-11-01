Chicken price: Highest at RM11 per kg; lowest RM6.49 per kg as at 1pm, says Armizan

Acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Armizan Mohd Ali said the price of RM11 per kg was recorded at Pasar Basah Rompin in Pahang, and Pasar Basah Manir in Terengganu, while Mari-Mari Supermarket in Mersing, Johor, sold chicken at RM6.49 per kg.

He said that only 68 premises, or 4.6 per cent of the total 1,484 premises inspected in Peninsular Malaysia, sold chicken at a higher price than the previously set controlled price of RM9.40 per kg. “Apart from our continuous monitoring efforts, we have decided to take a micro look at the areas where chicken is sold above RM9.40 per kg. We will be looking at the localities and the type of premises, such as retail shops, supermarkets or mini-markets.“Our aim is to understand the underlying issues such as supply and operational costs which prevent them from selling below RM9.40,” he said, after inspecting chicken prices at Lotus’s Hypermarket today.

On October 30, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced that the government has agreed that subsidies and price controls for chicken will be fully terminated, starting today, while subsidies and price controls for grade A, B and C eggs will remain according to the existing mechanism.

Mohamad said the rationale for ending subsidies in bulk for chicken is to reduce subsidy leakage, which has also been enjoyed by foreigners and high-income groups.He also called on consumers not to resort to panic buying during the coming days, as the supply of chicken is guaranteed to be sufficient.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Chicken price: Highest at RM11 per kg, lowest RM6.49 per kg as at 1pmULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: RM11 per kg harga ayam tertinggi, terendah RM6.49PUTRAJAYA: Harga tertinggi ayam yang dikesan setelah diapungkan hari ini dalam pemeriksaan setakat 1 tengah hari adalah RM11 per kilogram (kg) dan ter...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: 68 premis dikesan jual ayam mahal hingga RM11 sekilogram68 premis dikesan jual ayam mahal hingga RM11 sekilogram

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

SOYA_CINCAU: Anker 11.11 deals: Chargers, cables, power banks, headphones and vacuum cleaner starting from RM11.11If you're looking for a power bank, charger or even a vacuum cleaner, Anker is having a sale this 11.11, with products starting from just RM11.11.

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Pemborong jangka harga ayam cecah RM11 sekilogramPemborong jangka harga ayam cecah RM11 sekilogram

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Pemborong jangka harga ayam tanpa subsidi boleh cecah RM11 sekilogramPemborong jangka harga ayam tanpa subsidi boleh cecah RM11 sekilogram

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕