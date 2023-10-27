Cheremi Tarman sworn in as Shah Alam's acting mayor

Cheremi said former mayor Dr Nor Fuad Abdul Hamid has been promoted and transferred to the Transport Ministry as deputy chief secretary (Management), also with effect from Friday.

Nor Fuad was previously Selangor deputy state secretary (development) and state Economic Planning Unit (EPU) director until his appointment as Shah Alam mayor in December. “As acting mayor, I will continue (his) legacy, and any improvements will be fully discussed at the central administrative level with council members," said Cheremi, who was previously deputy mayor.

“For matters that haven't been implemented yet, we will act promptly. For those that have been implemented, we will review and enhance them, especially concerning the concept of a livable city. “Residents desire comfortable living areas. My focus is on basic services like road repairs, streetlights, waste management, landscaping and public comfort.“I would like to express my gratitude to the state government for entrusting me with the role of mayor for a temporary period, up to a maximum of six months," he told the council's full board meeting at Wisma MBSA after his swearing in. headtopics.com

