Chelsea slump again as Nketiah shines for five-star Arsenal

Arsenal's English striker #14 Eddie Nketiah celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 28, 2023. — AFP picLONDON, Oct 29 — Chelsea slumped to another damaging home defeat against Brentford on Saturday as Eddie Nketiah hit a first Premier League hat-trick in a 5-0 win for Arsenal against struggling Sheffield United.

Ethan Pinnock took advantage of non-existent marking to head the visitors in front shortly before the hour mark at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea had failed to capitalise on their first-half dominance. “I’m not happy and think the players also and the whole club is not happy about the run (at home),” said the Argentine manager.

On this evidence, the French international’s return cannot come soon enough as Chelsea’s other new striker, Nicolas Jackson, again failed to fire. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shuffled his pack —including dropping captain Martin Odegaard to the bench — for the visit of bottom club Sheffield United and Nketiah celebrated his recall to the starting line-up in style. headtopics.com

The England forward arrowed a shot into the top corner early in the second half and completed his treble with a stunning strike from distance just before the hour mark. “For me, he is top level,” said Arteta on Nketiah. “You look at the stats from his last 10 years, what he has done is remarkable.”Newcastle missed the chance to close in on the top four after twice letting the lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Wolves.

Nketiah hattrick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield UnitedThe victory pushes the Gunners up to second place in the Premier League with 24 points from 10 matches. Read more ⮕

Arsenal kenyang ratah Sheffield, Chelsea kembali jadi laukArsenal membelasah Sheffield United 5-0 sebentar tadi dalam aksi Liga Perdana Inggeris di Stadium Emirates. Read more ⮕

Thousands join pro-Palestinian protests in London to demand Gaza ceasefireLONDON, Oct 28 — Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in central London today to demand the British government call for a ceasefire after Israel’s military... Read more ⮕

Matrade is naming rights partner for QPR’s Loftus Road Stadium in LondonKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is now a naming rights partner for Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Football Club’s iconic Loftus... Read more ⮕

World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2023 in London concludes, marking major progress in halal industryLONDON, Oct 28 — The World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2023 (WHBC 2023), has concluded here today, marking significant progress in the halal industry and the strengthening... Read more ⮕

London police chief calls for clarity on handling extremism at protestsLONDON, Oct 29 — Britain’s most senior police officer said that he would support a review into the legal definition of extremism in response to criticism of the way his... Read more ⮕