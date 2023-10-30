Cheeses face the heat at Raclette World Championships

MORGINS (Switzerland), Oct 30 — Up in the Swiss Alps, the air hangs thick with the funk of hot cheese as the planet’s best melt away the competition at the inaugural Raclette World Championships.

But never before have cheesemakers, experts and restauranteurs come together under one roof to determine which cheeses make the world’s finest raclette. In the village hall’s kitchen, cheese half-wheels are grilled under electric raclette heaters. The grilling can take from 30 seconds upwards, depending on the cheese.

“The taste is in the fat,” said racleur Jean-Michel Dubosson as he scraped off another serving with the back of his knife.While the kitchen is bustling, the tasting hall is a place of reverent silence. headtopics.com

“We are looking for a raclette that is creamy, smooth, has a nice appearance, a nice colour,” said Eddy Baillifard, known as the “pope of raclette” and one of the supreme jury final round judges.Judges sample a maximum of 15 cheeses in a sitting, after which the sense of taste will have peaked — plus, in a 40-gram serving, there’s only so much cheese one can handle.The judges rank each cheese from one to five on appearance, texture, taste and aroma, and overall impression.

World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2023 in London concludes, marking major progress in halal industryLONDON, Oct 28 — The World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2023 (WHBC 2023), has concluded here today, marking significant progress in the halal industry and the strengthening... Read more ⮕

Sabahan lasses represent at World Combat GamesKota Kinabalu: Newly crowned world champion Yan Jia Chi, and silver medalists Derora Dane Daniel and Myra Arina, are representing Malaysia in Muay Thai at the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University Arena and Sports Hall. Read more ⮕

‘World losing window into reality,‘ warns journalists group after communications blackout in GazaLONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Friday expressed deep concern over alarming reports of a communications blackout in Gaza, warnin... Read more ⮕

South Africa claim record fourth Rugby World Cup titleSouth Africa beat New Zealand 12-11 after the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men after half an hour. Read more ⮕

South Africa beat New Zealand by a point to win record fourth Rugby World CupPARIS, Oct 29 — Handre Pollard kicked four penalties to help South Africa to a nail-biting 12-11 victory over 14-man New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday to claim... Read more ⮕

Halal-ing the worldOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕